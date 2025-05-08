Samsung Galaxy F56 with 45W fast charging support launched in India for Rs 25,999 Samsung's latest smartphone now features an Exynos processor, whereas its predecessor was powered by a Qualcomm chipset.

New Delhi:

Samsung has introduced a new smartphone in India: the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G. This latest model joins the company's popular F Series lineup in the country and boasts an array of impressive features. It’s powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM, alongside a stunning 6.7-inch display that offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone features a triple-camera setup on the rear, making it a solid choice for photography enthusiasts. Samsung has also committed to providing six years of Android upgrades for the Galaxy F56 5G, ensuring that users will enjoy the latest software for years to come. The smarphone succeeds the Samsung Galaxy F55 launched in May last year.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G India price

The Samsung Galaxy F56 5G is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available for Rs. 28,999. These introductory prices include a bank discount of Rs. 2,000. The smartphone is offered in two vibrant color options: Green and Violet.

Samsung is also providing convenient EMI options starting from Rs. 1,556 per month through Samsung Finance+ and several leading non-banking financial companies.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G specifications

Running on One UI 7 based on Android 15, the Galaxy F56 5G is guaranteed to receive six years of Android upgrades and security updates. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a brightness of up to 1,200 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM) and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting Vision Booster technology for enhanced visibility. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on both the front and back.

On the hardware side, the phone is equipped with the Exynos 1480 processor, complemented by 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Galaxy F56 5G offers a triple rear camera system highlighted by a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). The front hosts a 12-megapixel HDR camera for selfies. The camera features multiple AI imaging options, including an object eraser and edit suggestions. The rear camera enables 2x zoom and can record 4K videos at 30 frames per second in 10-bit HDR.

To keep the device running, Samsung has fitted the Galaxy F56 5G with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It includes Samsung's Knox Vault feature for enhanced security and comes with Samsung Wallet for easy tap-and-pay functionality.

With a slim profile of just 7.2mm, the Galaxy F56 5G is touted as the slimmest smartphone in Samsung’s F-Series portfolio, ensuring a sleek design alongside powerful performance.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9 gets Rs 35,000 discount, now available for Rs 45,000: Where to buy