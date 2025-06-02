Redmi Note 14 gets Rs 8,000 discount, now available for just Rs 11,000: Where to buy Redmi Note 14 was launched in December of last year. The smartphone is available in three different RAM and storage variants.

New Delhi:

If you’ve been eyeing a mid-range smartphone but have been holding off for a good deal, now’s your chance. Amazon is rolling out fantastic discounts on mid-range smartphones, making them more accessible for interested buyers. The Redmi Note 14, which made its debut last December, is currently available with attractive offers on the e-commerce platform. You can snag this smartphone for just Rs 11,000! Here’s everything you need to know.

Redmi Note 14 discount

The base variant of the Redmi Note 14, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, was originally priced at Rs 18,999 during its launch. It's now listed for Rs 16,999. Additionally, Amazon is providing a discount of Rs 1,000 for selected bank credit card purchases.

If you’re looking to trade in your old smartphone, you can also take advantage of an exchange offer that goes up to Rs 16,149 on the platform. If your old device gets you Rs 5,000, you can end up paying just Rs 10,999 for the new smartphone. However, the exact exchange value will depend on the state of your old device.

Redmi Note 14 specifications

This smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor and comes with options for either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, making multitasking a breeze. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB variants.

On the rear, you’ll find a versatile triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For those selfies and video calls, there’s a 16MP front camera. Plus, the smartphone is backed by a robust 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 256GB sees massive drop, hits record low price: Find out where to buy