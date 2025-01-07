Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 256GB gets Rs 11,000 discount, now available for just Rs 784 per month

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Last month, Redmi unveiled the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ 5G, in addition to the standard model in the Redmi Note 14. Following the launch of the Redmi Note 14 Series, the company has removed the Redmi Note 13 series from its website. However, all three models from this series can still be found on e-commerce platforms. For instance, Flipkart is offering the phone at a price significantly lower than its launch cost. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G boasts impressive features, including a 200MP camera.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G discount

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is available in three storage variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB. Customers can choose from four stunning colors: Fusion Black, Purple, White, and Blue.

The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is originally priced at Rs 33,999, but currently, it can be snagged for just Rs 22,290, offering a discount of Rs 11,000. Additionally, buyers can take advantage of an extra bank discount of Rs 1,000. Interested customers can also opt for an initial EMI of Rs 784 to bring this impressive phone home.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G specifications

This remarkable Redmi smartphone features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It boasts HDR10+ support, peak brightness of up to 1800 nits, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octacore processor, it offers support for 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a remarkable 200MP main OIS camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera on the back. For selfies and video calls, it features a 16MP front camera. To top it off, it is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. The device runs on HyperOS, which is based on Android 14.

