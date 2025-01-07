Every voter should consider downloading this app for easier access to voter ID-related services

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Election commission apps

Voting for the assembly elections in the national capital, Delhi, is scheduled for February 5. Following these elections, several other states will also hold elections this year. To assist voters, the Election Commission has introduced an app along with a web portal that enables users to create voter ID cards, make corrections, and download voter lists, among other services. This app proves to be quite handy, allowing users to manage all aspects related to their voter ID.

The Election Commission announced this initiative through its official X handle. In addition to this app, they highlighted three other applications designed to provide information related to elections. One of these, the CVIGIL app, allows citizens to report any election-related irregularities or violations of the code of conduct directly to the Election Commission. The other two apps cater specifically to candidates participating in the elections.

VHA App

This app is tailored for voters, offering various features. With it, voters can check their names on the voter list and access polling booth information and voting slips. Available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, users need to register their mobile numbers and email addresses after downloading the app. Once registered, the app serves multiple purposes.

Through the VHA app, you can submit an online application for a new voter ID, verify your name in the voter list, find polling booth details, and easily get in touch with your Block Level Officer (BLO) or Electoral Registration Officer (ERO). Additionally, you can download the e-EPIC, or voter slip, directly from the app.

CVIGIL App

This app lets users report election irregularities or breaches of the code of conduct, with the Election Commission asserting that action will be taken within 100 minutes of a complaint being filed. Users are even encouraged to upload photos or videos as evidence when submitting their complaints. Furthermore, the KYC and Suvidha Portal apps are available for candidates in the elections. The KYC app allows candidates to register their affidavits, while the Suvidha portal facilitates obtaining permission for election campaigns and rallies.

