Realme GT 6T gets massive up to Rs 10,000 discount for limited period

If you're planning to buy a gaming smartphone, there's some great news for you! The Realme GT 6T is currently available at a significant discount. Launched in May 2024, this premium gaming smartphone comes in four different variants. Right now, the company is offering discounts on the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+512GB models, allowing interested buyers to save up to Rs 10,000 on their purchase.

Realme GT 6T discount offer

During its launch, the prices were set at Rs 30,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. However, Realme is now offering an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on the 8GB+128GB model, bringing the effective price down to just Rs 23,999. Plus, there’s a convenient no-cost EMI option available for 6 months starting at Rs 5,166.50 per month.

Similarly, the 12GB+512GB variant is also enjoying a Rs 7,000 instant discount. For ICICI and HDFC bank customers, there’s an additional bank offer of Rs 3,000. This means you can grab this variant for an effective price of Rs 29,999. It also comes with a no-cost EMI plan for 6 months starting at Rs 6,666.50 per month.

Keep in mind that these offers are available for a limited time only and will expire on January 23 at midnight. Don't miss out on the chance to snag this amazing deal!

Realme GT 6T specifications

The Realme GT 6T boasts a stunning 6.78-inch LTPO MOLED display, offering a Full-HD+ resolution of 1,264x2,780 pixels. It runs on the powerful 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a generous 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone features a versatile dual-camera system on the back, including a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP wide-angle camera, while the front houses a 32MP camera for stunning selfies. It is fueled by a robust 5,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered up all day long.

