Realme 14x with Rainwater Smart Touch launched in India starting at Rs 14,999

Realme has launched the Realme 14x smartphone in India, which is the first device in the Realme 14 Series and succeeds the Realme 12x released in April 2023. Key features of the Realme 14x include the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, an IP69 rating, SonicWave Water Ejection, and Rainwater Smart Touch.

Realme 14x India Price and Availability

The starting price of the Realme 14x 5G in India is Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs. 15,999. The smartphone is available for purchase through Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, and offline retail stores. It is offered in three color options: Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red.

Customers purchasing online may benefit from bank offers of up to Rs. 1,000. Purchases made through the official website include an extended one-year warranty. Offline customers also have options for credit card EMIs and an extended warranty.

Realme 14x Specifications

The Realme 14x is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and supports up to 8GB of RAM and 12GB of internal storage, which can be virtually expanded by an additional 10GB. The device runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 and features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz, with peak brightness reaching 625 nits.

In terms of photography, the device includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel OV50D primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. The front features an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Audio capabilities include Hi-Res certified support.

The smartphone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, and it is secured by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features comprise 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Realme 14x 5G has received military-grade MIL-STD 810H certification and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Its dimensions are 165.6 x 76.1 x 7.94mm, and it weighs 197g.

