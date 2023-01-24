PS5 Pro to launch in April, to feature the new AMD chip, liquid cooling system: Know more

Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
Get ready for an enhanced gaming experience as Sony's rumored PS5 Pro is set to launch in April 2023, featuring a new powerful chip and liquid cooling system.

Updated on: January 24, 2023 20:15 IST
PS 5
Image Source : UNSPLASH PS5 Pro likely to be launched this year in April, comes with new AMD chip, liquid cooling system

A new report has suggested that Sony might launch a new model of the PS5 as early as April 2023, nearly two and a half years after the original version was released in late 2020. The new model will be known as the PS5 Pro and is said to feature a more powerful AMD chip. It will come with a liquid cooling system, similar to those found in high-end gaming PCs. 

The liquid cooling system is expected to enhance the thermal performance of the console even further. However, it is unclear at this point if Sony will have to significantly change the design of the PS5 in order to incorporate the liquid cooling system.

 
The report also states that the PS5 Pro will likely be priced higher than the standard PS5 and may not be produced in sufficient numbers due to current equipment shortages. It is important to note that Sony has not yet confirmed the existence of the PS5 Pro or even a slim version.

PS5 Pro will be competing with other gaming consoles like the Xbox Series X and Series S, the new rumored game console from Google and the gaming PC's which are also having water cooling systems in them.  
It will be interesting to see how Sony plans to differentiate the PS5 Pro from the original version and what new features and capabilities it will offer to gamers.  

FAQs:
 
1. When is the PS5 Pro expected to launch?
It's anticipated that the PS5 Pro will debut in April 2023.
 
2. What new features will the PS5 Pro have?
The PS5 Pro is rumoured to have a new powerful AMD chip and a liquid cooling system, which is expected to enhance the thermal performance of the console

