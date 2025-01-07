OnePlus Nord CE4 256GB gets huge discount ahead of OnePlus 13 Series launch: Here's how much you can save

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus nord CE 4 5G

The price of the OnePlus Nord CE4 5G has seen a significant reduction. Once again, OnePlus has slashed the price of its mid-range smartphone, making it more accessible. This device will now be available for Rs 3,000 less than its initial launch price. Introduced last year, the phone offers configurations with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Today, January 7, OnePlus is also set to unveil its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, along with potentially several other products for the global market.

OnePlus Nord CE4 5G discount

Initially launched at Rs 24,999, the price of this smartphone has been cut by Rs 2,000. Additionally, buyers can benefit from an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000. The phone is available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. You can grab the base model for just Rs 21,999, while the higher-end version is priced at Rs 23,999. The smartphone comes in two attractive color options: Marble and Dark Chrome.

OnePlus Nord CE4 5G specifications

This mid-range offering from OnePlus boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a high 120Hz refresh rate and features a punch-hole design. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with support for 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Running on OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, it features a robust 5,500mAh battery along with a speedy 100W SuperVOOC fast charging capability.

On the rear, you'll find a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, a 16MP front camera is included. Connectivity options are comprehensive, with features like an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C available on the OnePlus Nord CE4 5G.

