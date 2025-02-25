Nothing Phone (3a) first look revealed, unveiling key details ahead of launch Nothing is regularly sharing updates about the Nothing Phone (3a). This new phone from Nothing will feature an improved camera and could have a dedicated lens as well as a powerful processor comparable to the iPhone 16 series.

Nothing Phone (3a) is set to make its global debut, including a launch in India next month. The first glimpse of this mid-range smartphone from Nothing has just emerged, with the company releasing an unboxing video on its official social media channels that showcases the design of the phone's back panel. Notably, this model will feature a distinctive camera layout.

The Nothing Phone (3a) series will include two upgraded versions, which will succeed the Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus introduced last year. This new phone will boast a triple-camera setup on the back, comprising two vertically arranged lenses alongside a larger sensor. Additionally, the familiar Glyph lighting feature will be integrated with the camera module, a hallmark present in all of the company’s previous releases.

Recently, Nothing revealed that this smartphone will include a dedicated camera button, reminiscent of the iPhone 16 series. Leaked information about the Nothing Phone (3a) suggests it will come in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Users will have the choice of two color options—Black and White.

Through an announcement on its official X handle, Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (3a) series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, although the exact model has yet to be disclosed. Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, has indicated that this new processor will deliver a performance boost, being 72 percent faster than that of the Phone 2A Plus released last year.

Moreover, the Phone (3a) series is expected to feature a fast-charging capability backed by a robust 5,000mAh battery. The pricing for this series is anticipated to hover around Rs 25,000. It will launch with Nothing OS 3, built on the latest Android 15.

There may also be a Plus or Pro model within the Nothing Phone (3a) lineup, with the Pro variant likely offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. True to its signature design, this series will showcase a transparent aesthetic, along with various other enhancements both big and small expected in the upcoming phone.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sees Rs 30,000 price reduction, making this flagship more accessible than ever