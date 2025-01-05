Nothing Phone 3 to feature iPhone-like action button, India launch soon

Follow us on Image Source : AMAEDHI_K/X Nothing Phone 3

The Nothing smartphone has quickly carved out a unique space in the smartphone market, particularly known for its eye-catching transparent design. Since its debut, Nothing has launched four smartphones, and if you’re in the market for a mid-range flagship device, there’s exciting news—Nothing is set to launch the Nothing Phone 3 in India very soon.

The year 2025 promises to be a thrilling one for the Indian smartphone landscape, with a host of new devices being introduced across all segments, from budget to premium. Among these anticipated releases, Nothing Phone 3 stands out, and enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for its arrival.

Discussion around the Nothing Phone 3 has been buzzing for quite some time, with various leaks hinting at its features, though the company has yet to disclose official information. Recent updates have surfaced regarding some exciting new functionalities that may be included in the upcoming phone.

According to the leaks, Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be significantly more advanced and futuristic than its predecessors. Users can look forward to an array of AI features, along with robust hardware that promises a smooth software experience. Rumored enhancements include an action button similar to that of the iPhone, which would allow for greater control over multiple phone functions.

In terms of specifications, it’s suggested that Nothing Phone 3 may come with up to 12GB of RAM and a generous 512GB of storage. To ensure seamless performance, it is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, the smartphone could feature a triple-camera setup, which may include the latest telephoto lens. Battery life shouldn’t be a concern, as it’s expected to house a 5000mAh battery along with 45W fast charging capabilities.

ALSO READ: Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan with 11 months of hassle-free service for its users