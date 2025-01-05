Jio introduces Rs 1234 affordable plan with 11 months of hassle-free service for its users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio Rs 1,234 recharge plan

Jio has recently rolled out an attractive new plan for its users to celebrate the New Year, featuring a remarkable validity of 200 days. This plan comes with several benefits, including 2.5GB of high-speed data each day. In addition, Jio offers a special recharge option priced at Rs 1234, which provides an impressive validity of 336 days. With this plan, Jio users can enjoy peace of mind for nearly 11 months by just recharging once. Let’s dive into the details of this budget-friendly recharge plan from Jio.

Jio's Rs 1234 plan

This offering from Reliance Jio grants users a generous validity of 336 days. Included in the plan are 100 free SMS and 0.5GB of high-speed data every day. Like all other Jio plans, this one also allows unlimited calls to any number across India. Additionally, users benefit from free national roaming, and they gain access to Jio's suite of complimentary apps. It's worth noting that this prepaid plan is exclusively available for users of the Jio Bharat Phone, meaning regular smartphone users cannot take advantage of this particular offer.

Affordable 336-day plan

For smartphone users, Jio provides another wallet-friendly 336-day plan, where customers only spend Rs 150 each month. This option, priced at Rs 1,899, falls into the value category on Jio's website. With this plan, users can enjoy uninterrupted service for 336 days, ensuring their SIM remains active throughout. Notably, the plan includes unlimited calling to any network across India, as well as a total of 24GB of data available for use throughout the entire validity period. In addition to these features, users also receive a remarkable 3,600 free SMS during the plan’s duration.

In other news, Poco is scheduled to launch its Poco X7 5G series in the Indian market next week. Prior to this launch, the company has decided to shut down its global website. Poco has started transferring its products to Xiaomi's website, a move that was initially announced in October of the previous year.

ALSO READ: Poco shuts down its website globally: Is this the end for the brand? Know the real reason