Poco shuts down its website globally: Is this the end for the brand? Know the real reason

Poco, the smartphone manufacturer, is set to unveil its Poco X7 5G series in the Indian market next week. However, ahead of its launch, the company has made a significant decision to shut down its global website. Poco has begun transferring its products to Xiaomi's website, a move that was first announced in October of last year.

In fact, Poco has already closed its official website in several global markets at the start of this new year. If you're looking to buy a new Poco phone, you'll now need to head over to Xiaomi's website. To accommodate customers, Xiaomi has created a dedicated section for Poco products.

It’s worth noting that Poco's global website is no longer operational in many European markets. While the website is still accessible in various locations, it has not been updated with new information in quite some time. Additionally, the company has shuttered the Poco store.

In India, however, the website remains active and continues to showcase the latest devices. While there is a dedicated section for Poco on Xiaomi's global site, this feature is not yet available on the Indian version. It remains uncertain whether such changes will be implemented on the Indian site in the future.

The Poco X7 5G series is indeed launching soon in India, with the Poco X7 Pro 5G making its debut on January 9. Positioned in the midrange flagship segment, specific pricing details are still under wraps, but leaks suggest it could fall within the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 range.

Notably, this smartphone might come with an AI temperature control feature and could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset. For photography enthusiasts, a 50MP camera is expected to be included.

Poco plans to introduce two models in the X7 series: the POCO X7 and the POCO X7 Pro. Rumors also indicate that an Ironman edition of the X7 Pro might be launched alongside these devices.

