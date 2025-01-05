Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 256GB gets 55 percent off! Biggest discount on Flipkart

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

If you're considering purchasing a smartphone that showcases Samsung's flagship features but feel overwhelmed by the budget and different series options, your dilemma is about to be resolved. E-commerce giant Flipkart is rolling out some fantastic discounts on various Samsung models, with the most significant offer currently available on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE series. Just at the start of 2025, the company has introduced an impressive price cut for this series.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a high-end smartphone that boasts exceptional features, ranging from its display to its processor and camera capabilities. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its triple camera setup, making it an ideal choice for demanding tasks as well. Right now, you can snag the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in the 256GB variant at an astonishing reduction – essentially at half its original price.

Unbeatable Offer on Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 256GB

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 256GB is listed on Flipkart for Rs 84,999. As we step into 2025, a remarkable discount has just been announced. Flipkart has slashed the price by a staggering 55 percent, allowing you to grab it for only Rs 37,999. This means you save Rs 47000, making it a fantastic deal for a smartphone that excels in multitasking and handling everyday tasks.

Flipkart also provides additional ways to save money for customers. If you purchase this phone using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you'll receive 5 percent cashback. Plus, if you're looking to buy on EMI, that option is available as well. You can also benefit further from Flipkart's exchange offer, where you can trade in your old smartphone for up to Rs 23,650.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 256GB specificatrions

This Samsung smartphone features a sleek aluminum frame paired with a durable glass panel and is rated IP68, ensuring protection against water and dust.

The Galaxy S23 FE boasts a stunning 6.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support for an exceptional viewing experience. For added protection, it comes with Gorilla Glass 5.

Out of the box, this device runs on Android 13, with the option for future upgrades. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photography, you'll find a triple camera setup consisting of 50MP, 8MP, and 12MP lenses. Additionally, it includes a 10MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

