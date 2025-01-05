BSNL's affordable 365-day plan: Why this plan is a threat to Jio, Airtel?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 365-day plan

The government-run telecom company has recently gained a significant number of new customers, generating challenges for Jio, Airtel, and Vi as it rolls out an array of attractive plans. While BSNL may have fewer subscribers compared to its private counterparts, its competitive recharge options are causing headaches for these rivals. A new plan from BSNL is particularly putting pressure on them.

BSNL raises the stakes with affordable plans

In light of Jio, Airtel, and Vi raising their recharge prices, many users have turned to BSNL in search of economical options. The company has kept its prices unchanged, retaining its previous rates, and has introduced several budget-friendly plans with extended validity. Notably, BSNL remains the only provider in the telecom sector offering recharge plans with validity ranging from 365 days to as much as 425 days. Today, we’ll spotlight a particular plan that has shaken things up for the private players. If you’re in the market for a cost-effective option with long-lasting validity, this could be the one for you.

The plan in question is a Rs 1999 prepaid recharge, which for less than two thousand rupees, has provided substantial relief to millions of mobile users, while complicating matters for Jio, Airtel, and Vi. Choosing this plan means you won’t need to worry about any subsequent recharges until 2026.

Endless data for a full year

BSNL offers a remarkable validity of 365 days with this recharge plan. As for the perks, users enjoy unlimited calling across all networks without needing any additional plan throughout the year. If you’re a heavy data user, this recharge plan should suit you perfectly since it provides a generous total of 600GB of data.

Extra perks included

Beyond free calling and ample data, this plan also grants you 100 complimentary SMS messages daily, similar to what Jio, Airtel, and Vi provide. Additionally, BSNL is throwing in some extra benefits, including a 30-day free subscription to Eros Now and Lokdhun.

ALSO READ: Government to soon make parental consent mandatory for children to use social media