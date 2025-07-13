Motorola G85 with 8GB RAM now available for Rs 10,000 on sale: Where to buy The price of the Motorola G85 5G phone has been significantly reduced again. This Motorola phone is now available for thousands of rupees less in the GOAT sale that started on Flipkart.

New Delhi:

Motorola's latest 5G phone with 12GB of RAM is available at a impressive price during the new GOAT Sale on Flipkart. The company has slashed the phone's price significantly, making it accessible for around Rs 15,000. This Motorola model has gained popularity among users thanks to its standout features, including a vegan leather back and a stunning curved AMOLED display. Launched in India last year, it comes packed with strong attributes such as 256GB of storage and a powerful 5000mAh battery.

Motorola G85 5G disoount

Currently, the Motorola G85 5G is listed at a price of Rs 15,999,following a price reduction of Rs 5,000 on Flipkart. The original MRP was set at Rs 20,999. On top of this, there's a 5 per cent cashback offer available with your purchase. This phone comes in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, and you can choose from four attractive colour options: Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, Urban Gray, and Viva Magenta.

If your old smartphone manages to fetch Rs 6,000, you can get this smartphone for Rs 10,000. However, exact value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Motorola G85 5G specifications

The Motorola G85 features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz high refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1600 nits. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Hello UI, built on Android 14. The smartphone also sports a premium vegan leather design on its back. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a range of AI features, including swipe-to-share.

This smartphone has 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W USB Type C charging. It holds an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance and also features dual stereo speakers. For photography, there's a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone gets a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

