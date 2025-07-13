Samsung Galaxy S24 FE gets huge discount, now available for Rs 22,000: Find out where to buy The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been significantly reduced once again. Flipkart is offering a huge discount on this triple-camera smartphone for its millions of customers.

New Delhi:

If you’re in the market for a premium smartphone, there’s great news for you. Flipkart is currently hosting GOAT sale on its platform. During the sale, e-commerce platform has significantly slashed the price of its high-end device including the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. If you’re looking for a smartphone packed with flagship features, you can buying this smartphone. It boasts triple camera setup and a powerful processor. It is available with Rs 38,000 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE discount

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE base variant was available for Rs 59,999 during its lauch. However, Flipkart is currently offering an attractive discount on this smartphone. Right now, you can purchase it at a much lower price thanks to this special offer. Flipkart is currently offering the device for just Rs 35,999.

Flipkart is providing its customers with an exchange offer worth up to Rs 35,999 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE purchase. If your old smartphone manages to fetch around Rs 14,000, you can get this smartphone for Rs 22,000. However, the exact value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features glass back panel design with aluminium frame. It sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, this smartphone is powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. For photography, it gets a triple camera setup featuring 50MP, 8MP, and 12MP lenses. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 10MP front camera. It has a robust 4700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

