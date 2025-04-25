Motorola Edge 60 Pro launched globally, likely to arrive in India on April 30 Motorola Edge 60 Pro has been launched globally. The smartphones is expected to arrive in India soon. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor.

New Delhi:

Motorola is set to introduce a new smartphones in India: the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. The devices will join Motorola's Edge 60 series, which already includes the Edge 60 Fusion and Edge 60 Stylus in India. The upcoming smartphones has made its debut in global market and is expected to launch in India on April 30, as per reports. The model feature 1.5K pOLED displays, 50-megapixel triple rear camera systems, and carry an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The Edge 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro price

In the UK, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is priced at GBP 599 (approximately Rs 68,000) for its 12GB + 256GB variant, available in Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Shadow, and Pantone Sparkling Grape colour options. The smartphone is already available for purchase in the UK and will likely reach Indian market on April 30.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro sport 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) 10-bit pOLED displays, boasting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and protection from Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It run on Motorola's Android 15-based Hello UI.

The Edge 60 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, along with a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU. The model come equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and optical image stabilization (OIS); a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.0 aperture and macro capabilities; and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom, a 73mm focal length, and an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video calls, it also feature a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The model boast an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and meet MIL-STD-810H US military durability standards. In terms of connectivity, it support 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C, along with stereo speakers that include Dolby Atmos support.

The Edge 60 Pro packs a robust 6,000mAh battery with 90W TurboPower fast charging and supports 15W wireless charging.

