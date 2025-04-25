Realme 14T launches in India with segment's brightest display for Rs 17,999 Realme 14T is the fourth smartphone in the Realme 14 series. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

New Delhi:

Realme has recently rolled out a new smartphone in India — the Realme 14T. This addition to Realme's 14 Series, which also includes the Realme 14 Pro Lite, Realme 14 Pro+, and Realme 14x, brings exciting features to the lineup. The Realme 14T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and comes equipped with 8GB of RAM. It boasts an impressive 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging, along with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Notably, it claims to have the brightest AMOLED display in its segment, achieving up to 2,100 nits of peak brightness. Additionally, the device is rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for dust and water resistance, providing peace of mind for users.

Realme 14T 5G India price and availability

The pricing for the Realme 14T 5G in India starts at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 19,999. Customers can choose from several colour options: Lightning Purple, Obsidian Black, and Surf Green. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

Realme 14T 5G specifciations

The Realme 14T 5G features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display (180×2,400 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 2,100 nits peak brightness and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz, achieving a screen-to-body ratio of 92.7 percent. Designed with a 20:9 aspect ratio, it covers 111% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut and holds TÜV Rheinland certification to reduce eye strain during nighttime usage.

Under the hood, the device runs on a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It ships with Android 15, customized with Realme UI 6.

On the camera front, the Realme 14T 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The device supports the Live Photo feature and is equipped with AI-driven imaging tools for enhanced photography.

With its robust 6,000mAh battery supporting 45W SuperVOOC charging, the Realme 14T 5G also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It includes a range of connectivity options, including 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is sleek at 7.97mm thick and weighs 196g, making it a practical choice for users on the go.

