Vivo launches new smartphone with Military Grade Resistance for just Rs 17,000 Vivo Y39 is available in two different variants. The smartphone is now available for sale with bank offers. It comes with many impressive features.

Vivo has unveiled a new smartphone in India. The latest addition to the company’s Y series, the Vivo Y39, comes with a range of impressive features. It boasts Qualcomm's cutting-edge 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, offering up to 256GB of built-in storage, and carries an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The device is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony HD rear camera, enhanced with an AI Night Mode feature and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo Y39.

Vivo Y39 5G India price

The Vivo Y39 5G is priced starting at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, while the 256GB model with the same RAM costs Rs 18,999. It comes in two attractive colours: Lotus Purple and Ocean Blue.

You can purchase it through Amazon, Flipkart, the Vivo India e-Store, as well as all partner retail outlets. Customers can enjoy an instant cashback of Rs 1,500 when purchasing the Vivo Y39 5G until April 6.

Vivo Y39 5G specifications

The Vivo Y39 5G features a 6.68-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1,608 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 264 ppi. The phone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Although the RAM can be virtually expanded by an additional 8GB, it does not support expandable storage. It comes pre-loaded with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, and Vivo promises two years of Android updates along with three years of security updates.

The device is packed with numerous AI-powered features. Vivo has included options like AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase, which help enhance images and remove unwanted objects from photos. The AI Audio Algorithm optimizes call quality by reducing background noise, while features like AI SuperLink and AI Screen Translation aim to boost user productivity. You’ll also find Circle to Search and the Gemini voice assistant.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y39 5G sports a dual-camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony HD camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For selfies and video calls, an 8-megapixel front camera is available. The camera system supports a variety of features such as AI Night Mode, Dual View Video, and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

Connectivity options include support for dual SIMs, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and dual-band Wi-Fi. Additionally, the Vivo Y39 5G houses a robust 6,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered up throughout your day.

