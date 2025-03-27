Oppo F29 5G now on sale in India with 10% discount on its purchase The sale of the Oppo F29 5G has begun in India. The company is offering significant discounts to customers during the first sale.

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo has recently introduced the Oppo F29 5G series in the Indian market. If you're in the market for an affordable smartphone, these devices could be an excellent choice for you. The exciting news is that the sale for these smartphones has kicked off in India, and the company is rolling out attractive offers for customers during the initial sale. In the Oppo F29 5G series, the company has unveiled two models: the Oppo F29 5G and the Oppo F29 Pro 5G. The sale for the Oppo F29 5G began on Flipkart on March 27.

Oppo F29 5G India price and discount

Oppo has launched the Oppo F29 5G in two attractive color variants: Solid Purple and Glacier Blue. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 23,999. If you opt for the higher-end variant with 256GB of storage, it will cost you Rs 25,999.

If you make your purchase using HDFC, Axis, or SBI bank cards, you can benefit from an instant discount of 10 percent. Along with this bank offer, there’s also an exchange option that allows customers to save up to Rs 2000.

Oppo F29 5G specifications

The Oppo F29 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD Plus display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and offers both 128GB and 256GB storage options. On the rear, there's a triple camera setup highlighted by a 50MP primary camera, while a 16-megapixel front camera is designed for selfies and video calls.

Running on Android 15 straight out of the box, the Oppo F29 5G also boasts an impressive IP66/IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. For top-notch performance, it is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, it houses a robust 6500mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

