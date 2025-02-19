iPhone 16e: Cheaper, but how different from iPhone 16? Apple has officially launched the iPhone 16e today, February 19. This latest model features a refreshed design and runs on iOS 18. But how does it compare to the iPhone 16 released last year? Let’s find out.

Apple has caught everyone off guard by launching its newest iPhone series in the global market, including India. This new model is called the iPhone 16e, and it shares many features with the iPhone 16. Initially anticipated to be named the iPhone SE 4, the iPhone 16e raises the question of how it differs from the iPhone SE released in September. Let's dive into the details.

The iPhone 16 made its debut last September, with a starting price of Rs 79,900. It is available in five striking colors—Ultramine, Black, Pink, Teal, and White—and comes in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. With a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, it also boasts the innovative Dynamic Island feature.

This model features a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a robust 48MP main camera and a 12MP telephoto camera, alongside a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Operated on the latest iOS 18, the iPhone 16 is equipped with the Apple Intelligence feature, alongside a dedicated capture button for photography enthusiasts.

The iPhone 16e, on the other hand, has been introduced in India starting at Rs 59,900. It also offers the same three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Available in classic Black and White, this phone showcases a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, supporting peak brightness of up to 60Hz and reaching 800 nits. Its notch design adds a modern touch.

Powered by the cutting-edge 3nm A18 Bionic chip, similar to the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16e comes with the Apple Intelligence feature as well. It introduces an action button, and the phone supports USB Type C charging. Additionally, it includes FaceID for secure unlocking and features connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6.

Both the iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 share a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) on the back, along with a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Aside from these camera and display similarities, the two phones don’t differ much in terms of features.

