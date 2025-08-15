iPhone 16 Pro price cut: Big discounts emerge before iPhone 17 release The price of the iPhone 16 Pro has been significantly reduced. This flagship model from Apple is now available for over Rs 15,000 less than its launch price. Additionally, there are bank discounts being offered.

New Delhi:

The price of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro has been significantly reduced, making it available for Rs 15,000 less than its launch price. This price cut, along with additional bank discounts and exchange offers, comes just before the launch of the iPhone 17 series next month.

During the ongoing Freedom Sale on Flipkart, this best-selling iPhone model can be purchased for less than Rs 1 lakh.

iPhone 16 Pro discount

The iPhone 16 Pro is available in four storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It was originally launched in September of last year with a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. On Flipkart, the phone is now listed at an initial price of Rs 1,04,900, which represents a substantial price cut of Rs 15,000. Additionally, buyers can get an extra bank discount of Rs 3,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 1,01,900.

Exchange and other offers

An exchange offer of up to Rs 82,150 is also available on Flipkart. The final exchange value will depend on the condition, model, and brand of the old phone being traded in. The maximum discount is offered when exchanging a model like the older iPhone 15 Pro Max. Furthermore, customers using a Flipkart Axis Bank Card will receive a 5 per cent cashback.

iPhone 16 Pro Price Discount 128GB Rs 1,19,900 Rs 15,000 256GB Rs 1,29,900 Rs 7,000 512GB Rs 1,49,900 Rs 15,000 1TB Rs 1,69,900 Rs 7,000

iPhone 16 Pro specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with Dynamic Island

Processor: Apple A18 Pro chip (supports AI features)

Operating system: iOS 18

Frame: Titanium frame

Rear camera system: Triple-camera setup

48MP main lens

48MP ultrawide lens

12MP telephoto lens

Front camera: 12MP for selfies and video calls

Storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

