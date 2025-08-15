Oppo K13 Turbo Pro goes on sale in India with Rs 3,000 instant discount Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is specifically designed for gaming and features an advanced cooling system. It is available with a Rs 3,000 instant discount for interested buyers.

New Delhi:

Oppo has recently expanded its K13 series in India with the launch of two new gaming smartphones: the Oppo K13 Turbo and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. Just three days after its launch, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is now available for sale in the country. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and features an advanced air-cooling system, ultra-low power consumption, and full-level waterproofing.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro: India price and availability

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is available in two configurations:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 39,999

The smartphone went on sale today, August 15, at 12 PM IST. It comes in three colour options: Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom, and Silver Night. Interested buyers can also avail of an instant discount of Rs 3,000, which brings the effective price down to Rs 34,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively.

The device can be purchased from Flipkart, the OPPO India E-store, and mainline retail stores. Additionally, Flipkart Minutes offers a doorstep delivery service for interested buyers.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro: Specifications

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G features a sophisticated air-cooling system that claims to be more efficient than conventional fans. Its L-shaped duct directs cool air to the processor for targeted heat dissipation, while a micro-centrifugal fan with ultra-thin 0.1mm blades spins at 18,000 RPM.

The device also incorporates a 7,000mm² vapor chamber and a 19,000mm² graphite layer. This cooling system is designed to keep device temperatures 2–4°C lower during demanding games like BGMI, preventing thermal throttling and ensuring stable frame rates and user comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Other gaming-centric features include a Synopsys 3910P flagship touch IC, Gaming Hot Zones calibration, Glove Mode, and Splash Touch. The device is also equipped with dual stereo speakers with OReality Audio, an Ultra Volume Mode that boosts sound up to 300 per cent, an X-axis linear motor, and AI Game Assistant features like One-Tap Replay, Footstep Enhancer, and Silent Launch.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro also supports Bypass Charging, which powers the motherboard directly during gameplay to reduce heat and extend battery longevity.

