iPhone 15 available for around Rs 42,000 during Amazon sale: Check deal here The price of the iPhone 15 has dropped significantly once again. You can now purchase this premium device at an all-time low and bring it home.

New Delhi:

The price of the iPhone 15 has seen a significant cut once again. Amazon is kicking off its Prime Day sale on July 12, during which customers can find the iPhone 15 at a substantial discount. Those who purchase the device using select bank cards or EMI options will enjoy additional savings. Launched in September 2023, the iPhone 15 boasts a powerful 48-megapixel dual rear camera and an advanced chipset, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts.

iPhone 15 discount

Currently, Apple's India website lists the 128GB model of the iPhone 15 at Rs. 69,900, and it's available in a variety of colors: Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow. As of now, the base variant is priced at Rs. 60,200 on Amazon. However, during the Prime Day sale, shoppers can grab the 128GB variant for just Rs. 57,249 (after applying the bank offer). Furthermore, Amazon is offering exchange discounts of up to Rs. 52,000 for those looking to trade in their old devices. For more flexibility, no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 10,033 per month. Plus, customers using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can benefit from an extra 5 percent discount.

If your old smartphone manages to fetch around Rs 15,000, you could snag the iPhone 15 for only Rs 42,249. Of course, the actual amount you'll get will vary based on the condition of your old device.

iPhone 15 specifications

The iPhone 15 features a sleek glass back and an aluminum frame, designed for both style and durability. It has an IP68 rating, which protects it from dust and water damage. The smartphone sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display with Dolby Vision support, ensuring vibrant visuals. The display is safeguarded by Ceramic Shield glass for added protection.

For performance, the device is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and options for up to 512GB of storage. When it comes to photography, it features a dual rear camera setup with 48 and 12 megapixels, along with a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The iPhone 15 is equipped with a 3349mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging, keeping you powered up throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Mobile recharge plans set to rise by 10-12% by year-end: Report