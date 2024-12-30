iPhone 14 256GB gets huge price drop before new year, new price here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 14 256GB variant

In the final month of 2024, e-commerce platforms are rolling out substantial discounts on smartphones, making it a great time for savvy shoppers. For those who prioritize data security and have a passion for photography, iPhones stand out as an excellent choice. There's some exciting news for potential iPhone buyers: just days before the year wraps up, prices for iPhones have been slashed once more. If you're considering buying an iPhone, now's the chance to seize the last discount offer of the year. Currently, customers are enjoying significant savings on all iPhone 14 variants.

Offers Available for Every Variant

iPhones are particularly appealing to photography enthusiasts, and the iPhone 14 can help you achieve DSLR-quality shots. Renowned for their premium security features, iPhones are often pricier; however, you can now purchase them at a fraction of the original cost. The iPhone 14 comes in storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and all variants are seeing enticing discounts right now.

Huge Savings on the 256GB Model

The biggest deal available is on the 256GB version of the iPhone 14, which is currently priced at Rs 79,900 on Amazon, specifically for the yellow color. In this final round of discounts for 2024, Amazon has generously reduced the price by 19 percent, allowing you to pick it up for just Rs 64,900—saving you a whopping Rs 15,000!

An Amazing Deal on Amazon

To sweeten the deal, Amazon is also throwing in additional offers along with the 19 percent discount. You have the option to purchase the iPhone 14 256GB variant on an easy monthly EMI of just Rs 2,924. Furthermore, there's an exchange offer available: if you have an old smartphone, you can save up to Rs 27,350 by trading it in. Keep in mind that the final exchange value hinges on the physical and working condition of your old device.

