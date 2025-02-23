boAt's smart tag enters Indian market, aiming to compete with Apple, Samsung The leading company boAt has introduced smart air tags in the Indian market. These air tags are priced significantly lower than those offered by Jio, Samsung, and Apple. Additionally, boAt has included several smart features in its air tags.

boAt, a leading manufacturer of electronic gadgets, has introduced its smart tag to the Indian market. The boAt TAG is set to compete directly with established products like the Apple AirTag, Jio Air Tag, and Samsung Air Tag, all at an attractive price point. The functionality of boAt's smart tag mirrors that of its competitors, allowing users to locate misplaced items such as wallets and keys with ease. Let's dive into its features and pricing details.

boAt TAG India price and availability

For those interested in buying the boAt TAG, it will be available for Rs 1299. Please note that this is the introductory price and may increase in the future. The product is currently available in black and can be purchased through the official boAt website or the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Sales will commence on February 24, 2025.

boAt Air TAG feature

The boAt TAG includes semi-real-time global location tracking, utilizing Google's Find My Device to help you keep tabs on your belongings. Equipped with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology, this innovative air tag features an 80-decibel alarm for added security.

If you're considering purchasing the boAt TAG, it's worth noting that it can effectively track items only within a 10-meter range. In terms of privacy, the company has integrated a smart feature that can detect the presence of other trackers nearby.

Additionally, customers who purchase the new smart air tag will receive an extra battery. The company claims that the battery is designed to last up to a year. The boAt TAG is compatible with all Android devices.



