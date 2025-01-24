Apple iPhone 17 design leaks: Major camera module redesign expected to arrive soon

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 17

Apple, a leading name in the tech world and known for its annual iPhone launches, is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series this year by around September 2025. The lineup may include the Pro, Max and base variants, along with the possibility of introducing a new slim model as well. While the launch is still away, several leaks have already surfaced and have been generating buzz about the upcoming handset's design.

A long-awaited design change

Apple is said to have maintained a consistent hardware design across its recent iPhone models, with minimal changes over the years. Even the recently launched iPhone 16 series largely retained the design of its predecessors. However, the iPhone 17 series is rumoured to bring a significant overhaul, particularly in its camera module.

Visor-style camera module leaked

According to popular tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial), the iPhone 17 may feature a visor-style camera module. A leaked image shared on the microblogging platform X reveals a pill-shaped camera unit located at the top of the phone's back panel. This new design includes a single large camera cutout on the left side, breaking away from the traditional look of previous iPhone models.

Reminiscent of Google Pixel's design

The leaked design has drawn comparisons to Google's Pixel smartphones, which sport a similar visor-style camera module. Apple had introduced a vertical camera layout for the base variant of the iPhone 16 series, but the Pro and Max models retained the familiar design seen since the iPhone 11. Now, iPhone enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating bold design changes in the upcoming series.

What to expect from iPhone 17

With rumours of a revamped camera design, Apple fans are hoping for a fresh aesthetic that aligns with the company’s reputation for innovation. If the leaked design becomes a reality, the iPhone 17 series could set a new trend in smartphone design, further fueling the excitement for its 2025 release.

