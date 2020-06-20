WWDC 2020: iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 10.16, redesigned iMac, AirTags and more in pipeline

Image Source : APPLE wwdc 2020

After much wait, Apple is finally set to host its annual event, the WWDC 2020 on June 22 but this time it isn't usual. The Cupertino tech major's 31st Worldwide Developers Conference will take place via an online event with no physical gathering at all. However, it still remains one of the most popular tech events and is awaited each year to witness the launch of the new iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and some possible hardware products from the Apple land.

With only a few days left for the event to commence, we have a plethora of speculations and leaks as to what all will be announced. Therefore, here's a round-up of everything we expect from WWDC 2020.

WWDC 2020: How to watch live online?

Since WWDC 2020 is a digital event, it is free for everyone to join. The event is scheduled to take place on June 22 at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). The easiest way to watch WWDC 2020 live online is via YouTube: Users can head to Apple's YouTube channel to watch the event. Here's the link for the same:

The event can also be live-streamed via a number of platforms. iPhone, Mac, iPad users can visit the Apple Events link to watch the event online via the Safari browser. Apple TV users can head to the TV app, head to the Watch Now option, and select WWDC 2020 to start playing it. Additionally, it will be live-streamed within the Apple Developer app for developers to easily access it.

WWDC 2020: What to expect?

Much like every year, Apple is primarily expected to introduce the next-gen iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and the tvOS. The new versions of its operating systems are the key highlights. Apart from this, the company is expected to introduce some new plans that could be gaming-changing and some hardware products for us.

iOS 14

The main and the most-anticipated attraction of the 2020 Apple event is without a doubt the iOS 14. The successor to the iOS 13, the iOS 14, is expected to feature a number of new features for better usage. While details aren't concrete at the time of writing, iOS 14 is expected to get improved home screen to see apps in a list form for ease of usage. There could be a new AR 'Gobi' app and even a fitness app to ensure users' physical health. iMessage could also include new features such as mentions in groups, much like WhatsApp, option to mark a message as unread, typing indicators in groups, and more

Additionally, iOS 24 is likely to support inbuilt translator in Safari, home screen widgets, support for third-party wallpapers, better Find My features, camera improvements, and more.

iPadOS 14

Apple introduced the iPadOS for iPads just last year to have a standalone OS for its tablets. The iPadOS 14 is expected to come with several new features focused on productivity improved Keychain password manager, new AR capabilities, full Apple Pencil support for all websites, enhanced Podcasts app, and a lot more. However, other details regarding the new OS for iPads are still hidden.

macOS 10.16

Apple Macs will be getting the macOS 10.16 with a slew of new features. The primary one will be the inclusion of the new Message app, also seen in iOS and iPadOS. The new Message app will be based on the Catalyst tech, much like other apps on Macs such as Voice Memos, Podcasts, and Home. macOS 10.16 is also expected to get more new apps and some improvements for better user experience.

watchOS 7, tvOS 14

Apple will also introduce watchOS 7 and the tvOS 14. Starting with the watchOS 7, the OS for Apple Watches is expected to get new health features and a new Kids mode for parents to control their kids' Apple Watch. New watch faces are also in tow, along with the monitoring of blood-oxygen levels. As for tvOS 14, Apple TV is also expected to get a Kids mode, the ability to measure screen time and a new permanent audio output option for Apple TV streaming boxes. While both the watchOS and tvOS are expected to come with improvements, other features are under the veil right now.

Overhauled iMac

The Cupertino tech company is also slated to introduce some hardware products, with a redesigned iMac. The company will be revamping the iMac after almost 8 years. The Apple desktop could feature lesser bezels and the company's T2 chip for security, which will be a first for an iMac. It is also expected to come in 23-inch screen size option and feature AMD's Navi GPUs. Additionally, there could be the Pro Display XDR and design elements, taken from the iPad Pro launched recently.

AirTags

Apple has been long-rumoured to introduce the Tile-like hardware trackers, allegedly called AirTags. With the product, users will be able to track the products that had the AirTag attached to them when lost. This will work with the company's Find My app. AirTags are also expected to come with support for Augmented Reality features for ease of finding lost items.

ARM-based Mac

Last but not least, Apple is expected to make a major announcement, detailing its shift from Intel processors for Macs to the ARM-based in-house chipsets. It is suggested that the ARM-based Macs will be more powerful than the Intel ones available right now. Apple is not expected to introduce new Macs per se, but introduce to us the roadmap for the same. It will also provide developers to optimise the apps for the ARM-based MacBooks since it will take time for them to adapt.

To clear the mist, we don't have official information with us at the time of writing. WWDC 2020 is a couple of days from now and we need to wait until then to get a conclusive idea. Hence, stay tuned.

