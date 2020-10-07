Buying a TWS Earbuds? Here are the best options for you under Rs. 3,000

Image Source : PIXABAY Buying a TWS Earbuds? Here are the best options for you

With true wireless earbuds becoming increasingly popular and growing steadily, we decided to bring together some of the best pick-ups among budget true wireless earbuds in India that will elevate the overall experience of music lovers. These are priced affordably and offer compelling choices such as superior audio balance for music lovers, clarity and depth, great design, premium aesthetics, interesting features and much more.

We have put together a list of the top TWS earbuds available in India. So, if you are in the hunt for a premium yet affordable true wireless earbuds, then this is the post you were looking for:

Oraimo FreePods-2

Oraimo FreePods-2 comes with large 13mm sound drivers, suitably blending deep bass, natural mids and detailed treble. Backed by a strong 37mAh battery, the device is engineered to provide uninterrupted listening experience to the listener. Its portable charging case boasts of a 500mAh battery that gives up to six full charges to the device. In total, these power-packed FreePods-2 deliver 24.5 hours of extended playtime, up to 82 hours of standby time and three hours of talk time in a go.

The FreePods 2 comes equipped with the latest Bluetooth version V5.0 that helps them pair instantly with the nearby devices. The one-step pairing function ensures that after the initial set-up, the oraimo FreePods 2 will automatically connect with your device once removed from the charging case. It also features low audio latency ensuring no loss of signal along with convenient and intuitive touch control feature that comes without any physical buttons.

Price - INR 1,799

Realme Buds Air Neo

Realme Buds Air Neo features a 13mm driver along with LCP multi-layer composite diaphragm. The buds also have a Dynamic Bass Boost solution to deliver an enhanced bass experience along with a microphone for noise cancellation. The device also comes with touch controls which means that you'll be able to play or pause a track by double-tapping on the earbuds or triple-tap to skip to the next track.

On the battery part, the Realme Buds Air Neo earbuds claimed to deliver up to three hours of continuous music playback on a single charge. The charging case touted to offer up to 17 hours of battery life. Backed by Bluetooth 5.0, the device offers a good wireless range for hand-free music streaming.

Price - INR 2,999

Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini

Portronics Harmonics Twins Mini boasts of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) sound that offers good wireless connectivity of the earbuds through Bluetooth without the hassles of wires. One can enjoy true HD stereo sound with powerful bass performance through its 8mm speaker drivers.

The case of the Twins Mini has an inbuilt 320mAh battery while the earphone packs a 40mAh an inbuilt battery that can produce a total of 12 hours of playback time. The case is compact and consists of an LED light indicator. These true wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 version through which one can pair these earbuds effortlessly without the hassle of tangled wires.

Price - INR 1,799 (Discounted price on the website)

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage