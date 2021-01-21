Top 5 smartwatches under Rs. 10,000: Amazfit GTR 2e, Realme Watch S Pro and more

Image Source : AMAZFIT Here are the best smartwatches under Rs. 10,000.

A smartwatch is so much more than just a fancy, electronic gadget. With their unique features, these new generation watches have evolved into holistic wellbeing tools. They have become quite a necessity, especially in the past year, as more and more people are buying smart wearables to track their health and movement. The tech industry has also recognised this need, resulting in the market being flooded with wearable tech that fits all budgets.

So if you too are looking to invest in a smartwatch that ranks high in terms of quality and features, low in terms of prices, we are here with some suggestions.

Amazfit GTR 2e

Amazfit recently announced two new smartwatches that the brand would be launching this month. One of them is the Amazfit GTR 2e. The new GTR 2e features a 1.39” AMOLED display that is designed to look like a classic watch with a circular dial. It comes equipped with the Huami BioTracker technology that allows the device to monitor the user's heart rate 24x7. There are over 90 sports modes, with smart auto-detection and water resistance of up to 50 metres. Some other features include blood-oxygen saturation measurement, stress monitoring, real-time temperature measurement and sleep tracking.

Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Watch S Pro comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, always-on display that makes the smartwatch appear to be a traditional watch.It is packed with a battery that can last up to 14 days on a single charge, and 5ATM water resistance-certified design, also allows it to record swimming activity as well. The watch comes with a stainless steel body and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has up to 15 sports modes that help you record your workouts. The watch tracks all your movement, sleep, heart-rate and blood oxygen levels. The smartwatch comes with a high-precision dual-satellite GPS feature as well.

Amazfit GTS 2e

The all-new GTS 2e from Amazfit is another one of their brilliant pieces with the brand’s signature world-class technology. The Amazfit GTR 2e has a rectangular dial with a 2.5D curved surface borderless design. It features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. The GTS 2e has a more modern and fashionable look as compared to GTR 2e’s classic look. Amazfit GTS 2e also comes with BioTracker 2 PPG with blood oxygen saturation, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, PAI Health Assessment System, sleep quality monitoring, and stress monitoring. It is equipped with 90+ sports modes, 5ATM water resistance, wrist-skin temperature, and a lot more.

Honor Watch ES

Honor Watch ES comes with a 1.64 inches AMOLED touch display with an automatic bright adjustment that offers vivid visuals. The smartwatch comes with 10 professional workout modes that include swimming, running, cycling, walking, and more to track your fitness and provide personalized guidance. The smartwatch also gives you workout records and provides heart rate monitoring, Sp02 monitoring, activity records, sleep, and stress monitoring as well.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve

Mi Watch Revolve features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection with an anti-scratch coating for protection as well. It also has Bluetooth 5 LE for connectivity and an ambient light sensor to adjust the screen brightness automatically. The smart wearable has over 110 watch faces and different strap options and a promised battery life of 14 days. Apart from showing time, the watch can show you notifications, control music, set alarm, show weather updates and more. You can choose between Midnight Black and Chrome Silver cases when buying this smartwatch.

These are some of the newest additions to the smartwatch market that offer top-notch features without putting a dent in your wallet. All these devices would soon be available in India and can be purchased through brand websites or e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart.