Should you pick the OnePlus TV U1S for gaming?

With PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series One consoles being in huge demand, it is quite obvious that these console buyers are also looking for a good TV to play their games on. While users can always choose 4K panels costing upwards of 1 lakh to get the most premium experience, that is not something everyone does. So, in case you are looking for a more budget-friendly option, you should take a look at the OnePlus TV U1S.

OnePlus, as a brand, is known mostly for its smartphones. However, over the years the brand has entered various other product categories. While their cheapest TVs are in the Y-series, that is not something that gamers would want. Gamers would be better off investing in the company’s U1S series.

What are your options?

OnePlus TV U1S comes in three different sizes, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. It is worth noting that the 65-inch version comes with 4 speakers whereas the other two models only get 2 speakers built-in. I have used the OnePlus TV U1S 55-inch with my PlayStation 5 and I feel it’s the perfect size for gaming.

OnePlus TV U1S Features

OnePlus TV U1S features a 4K HDR IPS panel. It is powered by Gamma Engine, which will offer smoother viewing and superior quality. The TVs feature 30W speakers and the company claims that the audio has been co-tuned with DynaAudio. The TV runs on Android TV 10 OS with OxygenPlay 2.0 on top.

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus TV U1S can also be wall-mounted.

The OnePlus TV U1S offers great colours and the panel gets fairly bright. The TV also comes with a great set of speakers which get fairly loud to create a great gaming experience. It is also great for watching movies.

The TV also comes with features like Miracast, DLNA and Chromecast, which will even allow you to play mobile games on the big screen. For gamers, the TV even comes with a special Game Mode that is automatically activated whenever a gaming console is plugged in using HDMI.

Besides that, the TV offers a robust design and a great user interface. It is not only a great gaming TV but it also serves as a great option for your living room. The TV can be wall-mounted or it can rest on the included metal stand.

While console gamers can pick any of the good 4K TVs, the reason why people would lean towards the OnePlus TV is the fact that the company has been focusing on mobile gamers and they already know what gamers want.

Sure the OnePlus TV U1S has its own caveats but overall the TV offers great value and you can surely go out and buy one.