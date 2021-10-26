OnePlus 9R: Is it the gaming phone you need?

Follow us on OnePlus 9R comes with the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

While mobile games were earlier played to kill time, users have been taking the mobile gaming scene quite serious lately. With games like BGMI, Call of Duty, Asphalt 9 and more around, one needs a good smartphone to have a great gaming experience. OnePlus aims to offer just that with their OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 9R, though not marketed as a gaming smartphone like the ROG Phone 5, offers everything that a mobile gamer would require. OnePlus 9R has created a perfect balance in the company’s portfolio. The OnePlus 9 Pro is for the ones seeking the greatest, the Nord series focuses on people shopping on a budget and the OnePlus 9R offers a great balance of everything in between.

OnePlus 9R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which in our review showed that it can handle anything thrown at it. When this is combined with up to 12GB of RAM, the users can also open several apps at once without noticing any hiccups on the smartphone.

In order to fill up all the games, the phone also comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. The company has used UFS 3.1 storage which is almost three times faster than UFS 3.0.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 9R is also 5G ready, which means you should be able to experience high-speed internet once 5G is rolled out in India. With 5G and powerful internals, heat becomes a major issue. To keep this under check, OnePlus has included 14 temperature sensors on the device. With the help of these sensors, the OnePlus 9R is able to maintain a cool temperature at all times. The cooling is taken care of by graphite and copper-lined vapour chamber installed inside the phone.

It comes with a 120Hz high refresh rate display.

OnePlus 9R features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR 10+ support. The display is not only great for gaming but also offers a good content watching experience. The addition of a 120Hz refresh rate means the display feels super smooth, may it be gaming or scrolling Instagram.

It is not only the hardware end that ensures a good gaming experience but it is also the software. OnePlus has added a dedicated Pro Gaming Mode that improves the performance even more by optimising the phone’s settings. It also gets rid of any notifications that can be distracting while gaming.

The only place where I feel the OnePlus 9R lacks behind is the cameras. Coming in at a starting price of Rs 34,999, the OnePlus 9R has a decent camera system. In case gaming is not your priority but the cameras are, you should look at other options including iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and more.

However, if you are looking for a smartphone that can fill your gaming needs and can act as a good daily driver, the OnePlus 9R would be a great pick.