Here’s a list of smartphone accessories you should check out: OnePlus Buds, Amazfit Bip S Lite and more

Currently, the market is flooded with various types of smartphone accessories, especially truly wireless earphones. We have been witnessing dozens of launches a month and now the accessories market play a major role in the smartphone industry. People have started using their phones for a lot more than just making calls.

In case your smartphone experience has been dull lately, you can power it up with the help of the following accessories available under Rs. 10,000:

Truly Wireless Earphones

A pair of truly wireless earphones have become a necessity in today’s world. We are headed towards a life where we do not need to deal with any cables. Also, most of the smartphones these days have started to skip on the 3.5mm headphone jack. Here’s a list of some affordable TWS earphones:

Vivo TWS Neo: Vivo recently dropped their first pair of truly wireless earphones alongside the launch of the Vivo X50 series in India. The new TWS earphones offer an attractive looking design and a host of features. The Vivo TWS Neo is priced at Rs. 5,990.

OnePlus Buds: OnePlus recently announced the launch of the OnePlus Buds in India. The truly wireless earphones come in with a price tag of Rs. 4,990. At that price, the Buds brings in features like 30-hour long battery life, low latency mode, fast charging and much more.

Realme Buds Air: In case you are looking for a pair of earphones that look closest to the Apple AirPods and have some good performance on offer, then the Realme Buds Air is the TWS earphones to go with. The Buds Air is priced at Rs. 3,999 and for that, it offers a sleek design, ENC, wireless charging and more.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Xiaomi has recently entered the TWS market and has some good offers. At Rs. 3,599, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 offer large dynamic drivers, ENC, quick charge support and much more.

Smartwatch

After TWS earphones, if there is something that has gained popularity over the years, it has to be the smartwatches. They not only look cool but also offer a great amount of functionalities. Here’s a look at a few smartwatches:

AmazFit Bip S Lite: If you are looking for a square smartwatch and do not intend to spend much on your first one, the Bip S Lite would sit as the perfect option. At Rs. 3,799, the AmazFit Bip S Lite offers a 30-day battery life, colour display, heart rate sensor and more. It is also lightweight and you barely feel that you are wearing one.

Honor MagicWatch 2: At a price premium of around Rs. 9,999, the Honor MagicWatch 2 brings a lot to the table including its stylish looks. The smartwatch comes with an Always-On AMOLED display, SpO2 monitor and more.

Power Banks

Mi Wireless PowerBank: Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Wireless PowerBank priced at Rs. 2,499. It is Qi verified and supports two-way fast charging. It has a wireless charging pad on the top and also has a USB Type-C Port on offer.

Realme DartCharge Power Bank: Realme has recently launched its 30W Dart Charge technology-based power bank in India. The 10,000mAh power bank can charge Realme smartphone at Dart Charge speeds and even other phones at fast speeds. The power bank will set you back just Rs. 1,999.

Power adapters, Cables

AMX XP 60: AMX XP 60, when used with a Power Delivery cable, can charge the new MacBooks as well as other laptops. The PD charger is also capable of charging iPhones at high speeds.

Raegr Arc 450: It is a portable charger and the only thing that an Apple user needs to carry. If you have an iPhone and an Apple Watch, having this portable charger will allow you to charge both, your Apple Watch as well as your iPhone using just one adapter. This will save you on the unnecessary clutter in our travel bag.

