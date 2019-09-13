Vivo Z1x goes on sale today: Price, specifications and offer details

Image Source : VIVO Vivo Z1x

The newly launched Z1x from Vivio will go on sale in India from today. This Vivo Z1x smartphone will be as an online exclusive and will be available on Flipkart and Vivo.com. The first sale for the Z1x begins at 12 PM, today. The phone has a triple camera set up and comes with 6 GB RAM powered by Snapdragon 712 AIE processor.

The base version of the Vivo Z1x with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 16,990 while the top variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 18,990. The phone is available in Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple Colors and goes on sale through Flipkart and Vivo e-shop

The company is providing exciting launch offers on the phone. A discount of Rs 1000 is available on HDFC credit cards, additionally, buyers can avail an extra Rs 250 on EMI transaction made on HDFC cards. Offers also include 5% cashback on Axis bank credit and HDFC bank debit cards. Flipkart is also providing no-cost EMI options on selected bank cards. Jio users will be able to avail Rs 6000 benefits on the purchase of the phone.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Z1x comes with a 6.38 inch AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixel density and water drop notch design at the front. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with 6 GB of RAM and storage variants up to 128GB the device runs on Android Pie with Vivo's Funtouch 9.1 on top of it. The device supports 22.5 W fast charger with a USB- C charger for its 4500 mAH battery.

Talking about the camera on the phone, its a triple camera setup with a primary 48- megapixel having f/1.79 aperture, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a 2 megapixel portrait camera. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for taking great selfies.