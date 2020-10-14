iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro: What’s changed?

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro

Apple has finally launched the successor to the iPhone 11 series launched last year -- the new iPhone 12 lineup. The new iPhones are four in number and are called the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. While the iPhone 11 is the predecessor to the iPhone 12/12 Mini, the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max precede the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max.

Since the predecessors and the successors are present in the same castle, comparisons are bound to take place. Therefore, here's a quick comparison between the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro for you to get some clarity and see which one you should go for right now.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro: Design

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro feature a notched bezel-less display and the same rear camera module, which is square-shaped. However, there is still a slight difference between the two. The new iPhone 12 Pro get flat edges while the 11 pro feature rounded ones. The flat edges on the former make it look thinner and sleeker as compared to the latter.

The display size is different on both the devices: the iPhone 11 Pro gets a 5.8-inch screen and the iPhone 12 Pro gets a bigger 6.1-inch display. In terms of the weight, the iPhone 12 Pro has a slight edge as it is a little lightweight with 187 grams. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and 12 Pro come in Silver, Space Grey, Gold colours options. The difference is one colour option; the former gets an addition Midnight Green colour and latter gets the new Pacific Blue, both attractive and intriguing in their own ways.

What's similar is the port placement; both phones get the volume rocker and the alert slider on the left and the power on/off button on the right. The stereo speaker, the mic, and the USB-C to lightning port are placed at the bottom end, while the top end gets the secondary mic and stereo speaker.

Another major difference between the two is the exclusion of the in-box adaptor an EarPods, giving rise to a thinner box. The iPhone 12 Pro will get a thinner box and no adaptor and EarPods while the iPhone 11 Pro will get the adaptor and the EarPods but with a thicker box.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro: Cameras and more

The cameras on both the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro are three in number. There the same wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto rear lens, each rated at 12MP. The TrueDepth front camera also stands at 12MP. Both get 4x optical zoom, night mode, front portrait mode, 4K videos, portrait lightning, Deep Fusion, OIS, and more.

The difference lies in the addition of a LiDAR scanner in the iPhone 12 Pro and some improved camera features. the LiDAR scanner helps in improved AR and better autofocus and bokeh effect in the Night mode. The new iPhone comes with improved night mode for the wide and ultra-wide lens, new 7p lens and f/1.6 aperture for the wide lens, better use of machine learning, and better Smart HDR 3 (as opposed to the Smart HDR 2 on the iPhone 11 Pro). Additionally, there is the inclusion of ProRAW format for better, professional raw images.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro: Spec sheet

Here's a look at the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro specifications:

Specs iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Display 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Chipset A13 Bionic A14 Bionic 5G No Yes Storage 64GB/256GB/512GB 128GB/256GB/512GB Rear Camera 12MP (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto) 4x optical zoom, OIS, Night mode, Portrait mode 12MP (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto) 6x optical zoom, OIS, improved Night mode, Portrait mode, ProRAW format Front camera 12MP TrueDepth sensor 12MP TrueDepth sensor Battery Up to 18 hours of video playback Up to 17 hours of video playback OS iOS 14 iOS 14 Face ID Yes Yes In-box EarPods, adaptor Yes No

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro: Price

The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro have some difference in pricing. The iPhone 11 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,06,600 for 64GB of storage, Rs. 1,21,300 for 256GB of storage, and Rs. 1,40,300 for 512GB of storage. The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 1,19,900 for 128GB of storage, Rs. 1,29,900 for 256GB of storage, and Rs. 1,49,900 for 512GB of storage.

The iPhone 11 Pro can be purchased via Amazon India, Flipkart and authorised retail stores, but not via the Apple's online store. The new iPhone 12 Pro, however, can be purchased via the Apple online and Flipkart, starting November 13.

