International Selfie Day 2021: 5 best selfie camera phones

If you love clicking selfies, finding the perfect angle and trying out new filters ensure that you click a perfect one this International Selfie Day which is on 21st June 2021. Besides a proper angle, lighting and filters the most important aspect for a perfect selfie is the camera. Here are the best 5 phones that will help you to get a great selfie.

Realme 8 Pro

The Realme 8 Pro features a 16 MP selfie Portrait mode highlights your face and offers stunning selfies. It also offers AI Portrait Algorithm which automatically detects portraits in various scenarios, and makes optimizations in response. Additionally, the phone comes with 108 MP Infinite Clarity Camera, offers ultra clear details, 3X Ultra Zoom and Super Nightscape Mode. The smartphone is available via realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channel.

Price: INR 17,999

Vivo V21

Image Source : INDIATV Vivo V21

Vivo V21 showcases a unique OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) front camera housed within one of the industry’s thinnest smartphone designs to deliver an unmatched mobile experience. This 44MP OIS front camera combines features including 44MP OIS night selfie, Super Stable selfie video, Eye Autofocus, 4K video to equip users with best-in-class tools to level up selfies taken in any light conditions.

Price: INR Rs 29,990

Realme X7 Pro 5G

Image Source : INDIATV Realme X7 Pro

The Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with a Macro Lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle Lens, 64 MP Primary Camera and Portrait Lens. Selfie lovers will enjoy the 32MP In-display Selfie which offers AI Beauty, Portrait Mode and Super Nightscape. Additionally, it comes with a 120Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen, 65W SuperDart Charge, Dimensity 1000+ Processor and is only 184g making it super easy to hold while clicking selfies. The Realme X7 Pro 5G is available via realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channel

Price: INR 26,999

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE is the newest member of the Nord lineup. The CE in Nord CE stands for Core Edition and has all core aspects of the signature Nord experience, for users to enjoy a best-in-class experience. Featuring industry-leading hardware and powerful essentials, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G delivers a power-packed and uncompromising performance making it the right device to gift your father.

Price: INR 22,999

Realme X3 Superzoom

The Realme X3 Superzoom is equipped with a periscopic lens which brings an all-new photography experience. It is accompanied by an ultra wide-angle lens and the primary camera and also offers the Starry Mode option. It offers a 32 MP selfie camera that supports night portrait mode and an ultrawide angle lens that helps expand your selfie options.

Price: INR 21,999