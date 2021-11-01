Diwali 2021: How to take great photos on your iPhone

Follow us on iPhone users can use these features to take some great shots this Diwali.

Diwali is just around the corner and it is a time when we tend to wear new clothes and dress up well for some good pictures. Smartphone photography has taken a huge leap over the years and Apple has always had an edge in the game. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are two of the best camera smartphones and here’s how you can use them to take great pictures this Diwali.

While iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max can produce some excellent results with the following features, some of them are even available on other iPhone models.

Portrait Mode

On supported iPhone models, users can apply a depth-of-field effect to the pictures that keeps the person or the object in focus and beautifully blurs the background. Users can even choose to apply and adjust different lighting effects to the Portrait mode photos.

For taking Portrait mode pictures from your rear camera, you must have an iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus or a newer iPhone model. Also, users with iPhone X and later can even take a selfie in Portrait mode.

In order to take a portrait mode photo, follow these steps:

Open the camera app. Choose Portrait mode. Follow the tips onscreen to frame your subject in the yellow portrait box. Drag the Portrait Lighting control to choose a lighting effect. Tap the Shutter button to take the shot.

Night Mode

Most of the Diwali pictures are taken in low-lighting conditions and this is where you can take advantage of the Night Mode. The feature is available on iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series and the iPhone 11 series. On these iPhone models, the night mode automatically turns on when the camera detects a low-light environment.

The Night mode icon is available at the top of the display and it turns yellow when the feature is active. Depending on how dark the scene is, your iPhone might take a Night mode photo quickly, or it might take several seconds.

In order to get the best results, you should hold your iPhone steady until the capture completes. One can even place the iPhone on a solid surface or use a tripod for better results.

You can even combine both Portrait Mode and Night Mode on the supported iPhones to get some jaw-dropping results.

Cinematic Mode

Cinematic Mode is a feature that is available only on the latest iPhone 13 models, which include the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. As the name suggests, the Cinematic Mode gives a cinematic touch to your videos. Using this mode, the iPhone will be able to record videos with a shallow depth of field and add focus transitions for a cinematic effect.

Here's how you can record video in Cinematic mode

Open the Camera app. Swipe to Cinematic mode. Tap the arrow in landscape mode to show the adjustment options. Tap the Depth Control button, then drag the slider to adjust the depth of field. Tap the 1x button on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to switch to Telephoto. Tap the button again to switch back to Wide. Tap the exposure button, then drag the slider to make your video brighter or darker. Tap the flash button, then choose from Auto, On, or Off. Tap the record button to begin recording. Tap a subject in the viewfinder to change focus as you record. Double-tap to set automatic focus tracking on a subject. You can also touch and hold on the screen to lock the focus at a specific distance from the camera. Tap the record button again to stop recording.