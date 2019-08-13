Canon refreshes its flagship compact G series in India

Canon India on Tuesday expanded its flagship compact G series with the PowerShot G5 X Mark II and the PowerShot G7 X Mark III for Rs 64,995 and Rs 52,995, respectively.

"Our iconic PowerShot G series offers powerful imagery and advanced technology in a premium, yet compact form factor. We are delighted to announce the new entrants to the G series line-up, equipped with new user-friendly functionalities.

"The new cameras offer large sensors, high quality optics that will surely help fuel creative expression and further our endeavour of fostering the photography culture in India," Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India, said in a statement.

The PowerShot G5 X Mark II and PowerShot G7 X Mark III come with a 20.1 MP, 1-type stacked CMOS sensor and a wide aperture of f/1.8-f/2.8 with a optical zoom of 5X for the G5 X Mark II and 4.2X for the G7 X Mark III.

Both the cameras are powered by Canon's DIGIC 8 processor which allows creative expression in stills as well as uncropped 4K videos.

"The PowerShot G5 X Mark II and G7 X Mark III are packed with the latest technology and features, making them an ideal choice for amateur users as well as hobbyists who are looking for a seamless photography and videography device that is both lightweight and easy to use," Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India, said.

The cameras let users capture 4K movies without cropping, thus allowing full use of lenses to shoot landscape videos.