Best Smart TVs under Rs. 25,000 for IPL 2020.

IPL season brings lots of enjoyment and excitement for the cricket lovers. This IPL season 2020 has come up with no crowds stadiums and cricket lovers are enjoying this IPL at their home only. Here is the list of the best 43-inch televisions to buy under the price of Rs. 25,000 during this IPL season 2020.

Shinco

Shinco SO328AS Smart TV comes with an A+ Grade Panel with 1366*768 screen resolution with 16.7 million colours to provide you superior quality picture experience and HRDP Technology that offers an impeccable image quality bringing real viewing experience with its widescreen dimensions.

They have different sizes and categories of TVs, which will be available at never before prices during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. During the sale, there will be flash sale spots and Shinco products can be ordered at affordable prices. Getting online for the sale could be the best decision for this Diwali. Priced at INR 16,999/- this Smart TV is available at amazon with additional offers, great cashback and NO EMI schemes.

Thomson TV

Thomson recently launched their 43inches Television. It is exclusively available on Flipkart. Thomson TV comes with Ultra-HD resolution (3840x2160-pixel) screens, along with support for HDR up to the Dolby Vision format. This Tv comes under Thomson Oath 4K series and runs on certified Android TV 9 Pie, giving users access to the Google Play store to download and install apps and games on the TV.

Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video will be pre-installed on the TV, with hotkeys on the remote for quick access to the streaming services. As is the case on most Android TV devices now, there will also be access to Google Assistant for voice commands. It is priced as Rs. 24,999.

Realme TV

Realme has recently launched its 43-inch Television in the market. Realme TV comes with Full HD screen resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. It has a Mediatek quad-core processor with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. The rest of the specifications are identical to its 32-inch sibling. It is priced at Rs 21,999.

OnePlus

OnePlus 43inch Tv in the market. It is exclusively available on Amazon. The TV is equipped with Full HD display, DCI - P3 color gamut, Dual 10W speakers with Dolby Audio. The TV runs on Android 9.0 topped by Oxygen Play and Data saver. It comes with Preloaded OTT apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar. It also supports Chromecast, OnePlus connect app and google assistant. It is priced as Rs. 22,999.

Hisense TV

Hisense 43inch television features a two-pole design stand and is fairly slim at the edges. It comes with a Natural Color Enhancer feature that optimizes the colour automatically while the noise reduction feature ensures that the audio remains free of any distortion. The TV is equipped with 24W surround sound speakers. It comes at a price of Rs.20,990/- and is available at Amazon.

