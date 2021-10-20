Best gadgets to buy ahead of Diwali 2021

Follow us on Image Source : DYSON Dyson Purifier offers hot and cool airflow as well.

Diwali is just around the corner and it is a festival that is celebrated with joy all across India. During the festival, we tend to make new purchases for our homes or for our loved ones. While we will be creating a separate list for tech Diwali gifting options, this list is more focused on what you should buy ahead of the festival to make it a great one.

Here’s a list of products that you can purchase for your home or even for your parents.

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07

An air purifier can come in really handy as there is a lot of air pollution during Diwali. Dyson is one of the most renowned companies when it comes to air purifiers. While they cost more, they justify it with the sheer amount of features on offer. With the new Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07, the company not only offers an air purifier but also slaps in a cooling fan as well as a heater into the whole package.

As for air purification, the Dyson Purifier comes with HEPA H13 certification, which suggests it captures H1N1 virus and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns such as allergens, bacteria, virus, pollen and mould spores.

Price: Rs 47,515

Sharp Qnet FP-J50M-H Air Purifier

Image Source : SHARP Sharp QNET air purifier

In case you are not in the favour of spending much on your first air purifier, you can also look at the Sharp Qnet FP-J50M-H. The air purifier offers HEPA filtration, 20-degree airflow angle, Haze Mode, Auto Operation Mode and much more.

Dyson Airwrap

Image Source : DYSON Dyson has a new festive gift edition of the Airwrap.

With a festival as important as Diwali, we tend to dress up with a set of new clothes and try to look different than usual. One thing that can help here is the Dyson Airwrap. The Dyson Airwrap is a hairstyler that comes with various attachments for all types of hairstyles. The attachments are easily swappable and the whole product is quite easy to use.

Price: Rs 42,900

Amazon Echo Show 10

Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Echo Show 10 offers a large 10-inch display.

Amazon Echo devices have become quite popular over the years. They not only offer a speaker for your music needs but also help you turn your house into a smart home. This Diwali, you can consider buying an Echo Show 10 that will most likely serve multiple purposes. To begin with, it’s a smart speaker that can play your favourite music, answer your queries and do a lot more.

The Echo Show 10 also gets a 10-inch screen, which can be used for video calls. It can also come in handy for watching content or following recipes while you are in the kitchen.

Price: Rs 19,999

iRobot i3+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Image Source : IROBOT iRobot i3+ offers automatic dumping of trash.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many of us are still working from home. The best way to keep your house clean even while you concentrate on your work would be to buy a robotic vacuum cleaner. Currently, iRobot is doing well in this segment and their latest iRobot i3+ offers a lot for the money.

iRobot i3+ robot vacuum cleaner runs using the phone’s app and it can clean your room at a set time. It can also automatically empty the trash with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal.

Price: Rs 44,900