Best Apple accessories you can get for your new iPhone 12.

Apple recently launched the much-anticipated iPhone 12 series globally. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro recently went out on sale and if you got your hands on one, you might be looking for some accessories. While the thrid-part accessories market is huge, with an iPhone, one would always like to have the seamless integration offered by Apple. Apple products are known to work seamlessly when used together. So, here are some of the original Apple accessories you can consider buying for your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.

MagSafe charger

Apple has introduced MagSafe with the new iPhone 12 models. The naming scheme might remind you of the old MacBooks but this is a bit different. With MagSafe, you can now buy a MagSafe Wireless charger for your iPhone 12 that snaps on the back of your phone. This will not only wirelessly charge your phone but also allow you to use your phone while charging, unlike other Qi wireless chargers. The MagSafe charger is available on Apple's website for a price of just Rs. 4,500.

MagSafe compatible cases

MagSafe is not only about charging this time around. Apple has launched a couple of MagSafe compatible accessories including the new cases. Apple cases are of premium quality and with MagSafe, you will be able to use the MagSafe charger even when the case is snapped on. Also, for an added bonus, the iPhone 12 shows a cool new animation as soon as you snap in the compatible cover.

Apple Watch

Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch Series 6 comes in a variety of colour options.

Smartwatches have become a must in our fast-moving lives. Whether it is about checking notifications or about fitness, smartwatches get it all covered. But the open that does all this better than others is the Apple Watch. Apple recently launched the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Watch SE. If this your first smartwatch, you might want to take a look at the Watch SE. However, if you are upgrading from a Series 4 or another smartwatch, then you should definitely pick the Series 6.

Apple AirPods

Image Source : PIXABAY Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are available via both online and offline retailers.

By 2020, we have got a ton of truly wireless earphones to choose from. Even with that, Apple AirPods remain one of the best selling truly wireless earphones globally. The AirPods and the AirPods Pro offer great audio quality alongside seamless integration with your iPhone, MacBook, iPads and even the Apple Watch.

USB PD Charger

Apple has taken the step towards a greener environment. With a move like this, the company had to remove the charging brick from the box of the iPhone 12. In case you upgraded from an iPhone 11 Pro, you should already have a USB PD charger. However, if you are coming from any other phone, it would be worth investing in the Apple USB PD charger for faster-charging speeds.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage