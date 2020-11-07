5 cars that come with factory-fitted air purifiers: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and more

Image Source : HYUNDAI Hyundai Creta 2020 comes with a refreshing new design.

Air pollution has been increasing day by day especially in cities like Delhi and Noida. While Air pollution has its own set of hazardous effects on a human, it also adds up to the spread of coronavirus. A cleaner air can always ensure a person leads a healthy life. With that in mind, many people have been investing in air purifiers for their homes. But what about their cars?

People can purchase third party car air purifiers but they do not fit well and at times they are not the most effective. In order to get the most from a car air purifier, you should hunt for a car that comes with a factory-fitted one.

In India, very few cars come with factory-fitted HEPA air purifiers. With the help of an HEPA air filter, the purifier ensures that particles of size as small as 0.01 micron or 10 nanometers get trapped.

Here’s a list of cars that you can choose from in order to get a factory-fitted air purifier:

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue is one of the most popular sub-compact SUVs under Rs. 10 lakhs. The car comes loaded with plenty of features and one of those features include the factory-fitted air purifier.

Kia Sonet

Kia recently launched the Kia Sonet in India in order to compete against the likes of Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and even the Hyundai Venue. While the Sonet is built on the same platform as the Venue, it still offers way more features and a stunning looking design. Just like the Venue, the Sonet is also available under Rs. 10 lakhs.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta recently received a refresh and it is now being dubbed as Creta 2020. The new refreshed model comes with a ton of exciting features and a refreshing new design. Now, it also gets a factory fitted air purifier.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos has quickly gained immense popularity in India. The car not only comes with an air purification system but also offers a plethora of features. From safety features to even a wireless charger, the Kia Seltos tries to deliver it all.

MG Gloster

MG recently launched the Gloster luxury SUV in India. The car gives a tough competition to the likes of Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. In order to offer a tough rivalry, the car brings a ton of exciting features onboard. One of those features is a factory-fitted air purification system.

