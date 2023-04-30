WhatsApp starts rolling out 'side-by-side' feature on Android tablets | Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK WhatsApp starts rolling out 'side-by-side' feature

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp has been continuously improving its features over the years. Now, the company has reportedly started rolling out a new "side-by-side" feature on Android tablets for some beta testers. The new feature will enhance control over the WhatsApp interface on Android tablets.

According to WABetaInfo, the website that tracks changes in WhatsApp, the new feature will allows users to switch between conversations without losing track of their ongoing chats. “Thanks to the tweaked interface, users can take advantage of the side-by-side view, which mainly allows them to switch between conversations without losing track of their ongoing chats. After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.20 update, we discovered that a new option to manage this interface is available within the app settings,” WABetaInfo said.

How to use side-by-side feature

users can disable the side-by-side view by toggling the option available within WhatsApp Settings > Chats. The option will give users more control over the WhatsApp interface on their Android tablets.

The side-by-side view splits the screen, which can result in a smaller area for each conversation, especially on devices with smaller screens. However, the users who wanted to have a larger interface for conversations can disable the side-by-side view on WhatsApp. This would allow them to have a larger and more immersive experience while chatting with friends and family on the platform.

“In addition, some users simply prefer the traditional single-window view and may find the side-by-side view distracting or inconvenient. Finally, WhatsApp is rolling out a toggle to disable the side-by-side view,” it said.

Side-by-side feature available for some beta testers

The feature to manage the side-by-side view on Android tablets is available for some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced that users will now be able to use the same WhatsApp account on more than one phone via its multi-device login feature. Users can now link their phone as one of up to four additional devices. This update has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, the company said.

