Raghav Juyal plays a 'delusional actor' in Bhai Tera Star Hai, teams up with Niharika NM | Watch trailer

New Delhi:

When Raghav Juyal posted cosy photos with influencer-turned-actor Niharika NM last month, the guessing games began. While some wondered whether they were dating, others guessed it was probably for a film announcement. However, moments later, Raghav announced his new film Bhai Tera Star Hai, and fans got their answer. The film is slated for release on July 30, clashing with Hollywood's magnum opus, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, at the box office.

Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer out

Raghav Juyal plays the lead role in his upcoming film, Bhai Tera Star Hai, where he plays a "delusional actor". The trailer released on July 9 offers a glimpse into the wacky world of the protagonist, who looks at life as a film, and he, the actor, in it. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "Google pe 'Star' search karne ki zarurat nahi! Hum trailer mein saare le aaye hain." They added a fun twist by describing the film as having "Confidence: Full", "Planning: Zero" and "Entertainment: 100", before announcing that the Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer is now out.

In the comment box, fans wrote, "Raghav acting mind blowing", "Giving old akshay kumar comedy vibs . Like herapheri", "Mere andar mangal singh aa raha hai” was hilarious", "Stranger things in the bg", "Trailer Hi Itna Funny Hai, Raghav Ki Film toh Ekdum Bawal Hogi", and others.

Bhai Tera Star Hai: Cast and crew

Apart from Raghav Juyal, Bhai Tera Star Hai also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika NM, Barkha Singh, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhathena, Niki Aneja, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh and Dev Agrawal in pivotal roles.

Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, Bhai Tera Star Hai is produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Sunil Rupani, with Firuzi Khan serving as co-producer. The film's music has been composed by Amit Trivedi, while Kumaar has penned the lyrics. Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni is the cinematographer, Rick Roy has designed the costumes, and Anuj Deshpande heads the VFX. The background score has been composed by Shivam Sengupta and Anuj Danait, with choreography by Shruti and Rohan Shah. Sound design has been handled by Siddharth Sadashiv.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM's cosy pics that sparked dating buzz; here's what she wrote