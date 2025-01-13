WhatsApp chats: Mark Zuckerberg's statement raises serious privacy concerns for millions of users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp end-to-end encryption

WhatsApp stands out as the most widely used instant messaging app globally, boasting over 295 crore daily active users. It is renowned for its robust security features, mainly due to the implementation of end-to-end encryption. This privacy measure safeguards users' private chats, preventing unauthorized access. The company asserts that only the sender and receiver can view their WhatsApp conversations. However, a recent statement from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has stirred unease among millions of users worldwide.

In a surprising revelation on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Zuckerberg stated that American authorities, including the CIA, could access WhatsApp messages if they physically handle a user’s device. He emphasized that while WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption protects users’ privacy, any government agency with access to a device could potentially read the chats stored on it.

This issue arose during a podcast episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, where Zuckerberg was questioned about privacy after journalist Tucker Carlson accused U.S. intelligence agencies, particularly the NSA and CIA, of intercepting his private messages with Russian President Putin related to an interview. Carlson alleged that these agencies disrupted his plans.

Zuckerberg reassured listeners that if spyware, like Pegasus, is installed on a device, agencies may gain access to its contents, including WhatsApp chats. However, considering these risks, WhatsApp has introduced several privacy features recently, such as disappearing messages. This feature allows chats to automatically delete from the device after a set time, further enhancing user privacy.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has introduced a new update that enhances the polling feature. Previously, users could only create polls using text options. The latest update allows users to include photos in their polls, enabling a visual representation of questions or options.

This enhancement provides users with the capability to convey ideas or gather opinions more effectively in situations where text alone may not be adequate. For example, when planning an event, users can attach photos of potential venues alongside poll options, facilitating a more informed decision-making process for participants.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 goes live with up to 40 percent off on top smartphones