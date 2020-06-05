World Environment Day 2020: How to check air quality via websites, apps?

Image Source : INDIA TV How to check air quality

It's World Environment Day 2020 and like every year, it gets mandatory for us to keep in mind the need to protect our environment. Each year, on June 5, the day is celebrated by people to see their contributions for a safe and healthy living surrounding. This also involves the air we breathe and how we need to keep a tab on its quality that tends to deteriorate.

Therefore, on the occasion of World Environment Day, let's all pledge to keep the air safe and sound and check it often to know how it is doing. Here's a small list of apps and websites you can use on your Android and iOS devices for the same. Read on to know more about it.

How to check air quality via apps, websites on Android, iOS?

Before we begin, you should know that the air quality is measured air quality index or AQI. The AQI defines the air quality after taking into consideration Ozone, Nitrogen Dioxide, Sulphur Dioxide, PM2.5 particles, and PM 10 particles in the air. As per the Air Quality Index scale, 0-50 AQI indicates good air quality, 51-100 indicates moderate air quality, 100-150 indicates unhealthy for sensitive groups air quality, 151-200 indicates unhealthy air quality, 201-300 indicates very unhealthy air quality, and 300+ indicates hazardous air quality.

Now you know how you can decide the quality of air based on the AQI, you can refer to these websites and apps for the same:

1. World's Air Pollution: Real-time Air Quality Index

The website provides users with an overview of the world map with the colour-coded indicators to determine the air quality in those places. Users can tap anywhere on the map to get more details on the same. The website also provides you with the air quality index scale for your understanding, features articles to read on climate change, air quality conversations and more. Additionally, you can search for the place you want to check the air quality of and even translate the website and a plethora of languages for a better understanding.

Image Source : WORLD'S AIR POLLUTION World's Air Pollution website

2. AQI India: Real-time Air Quality Index | Air Pollution Level

The AQI India website, by the name, is India-specific and provides you with real-time air quality check. You can look for specific places' air quality in both map and satellite format. You can also see the total AQI and standalone contribution of the various pollutants in the air. Apart from this, the website provides you with the measures you can take to keep the air clean and how you can stay safe from unclean air, has various blog posts for the same, and also has products you can buy to keep track of the air quality. AQI India also has an app for both Android and iOS users.

Image Source : AQI INDIA AQI India website

3. National Air Quality Index

National Air Quality Index website is useful to get the air quality as your location and works on small-scale. It provides you with a map for you to select the nearby areas and look for their air quality and even has the search bar to check air quality based on the location, date, and time. Additionally, much like AQI India, National Air Quality Index provides you with the details of the average, minimum and maximum quantity of the various pollutants such as Ozone, Nitrogen Dioxide, Sulphur Dioxide, PM2.5 particles, and PM 10 particles in a bar graph format.

Image Source : NATIONAL AIR POLLUTION INDEX National Air Pollution Index website

4. AirVisual app

The AirVisual app lets you view the air pollution level and air quality in real-time, of the past and of the future. The app provides you with a 7-day air pollution weather forecasts of 10,000+ cities and 80+ countries. You get to monitor the air quality and get health recommendations based on the data provided. It also details the presence of the pollutants in the air and lets you view graphs for a better idea. Additionally, the app comes ad-free for ease of usage and is available for both Android and iOS users to download via the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE AirVisual app

5. BreezoMeter app

BreezoMeter is both a website and an app for users to keep an eye on the air quality around them. The provides real-time air quality maps, along with pollen, weather, and fire alerts. Much like AirVisual, it also provides you with daily weather forecast and gives you health tips to stay safe from bad air. Another interesting thing about the app is that it will notify you about the changes in the air quality outside so that you remain updated on this 24x7. The BreezoMeter app can be downloaded via both the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE BreezoMeter app

6. Plume Air Report app

Much like the aforementioned apps and websites, the Plume Air Report app also determines the air quality with live street-by-street pollution maps. You will also get to know how air quality has been in the past 72 hours. This app too lists down the air quality index in real-time, of the past and the future. You will also get tips and tricks to remain healthy when the air quality isn't. Furthermore, the app provides morning and evening reports every day and enable smart notifications. The Plume Air Report is available to download for both Android and iOS users.

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Plume Air Report

As a reminder, the aforementioned websites and apps have been enlisted due to their popularity. If you have any other suggestions to give, please comment below.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage