Image Source : PR FETCH With Jio Saavn & Zee5 onboard, Fire-Boltt's global first Boltt Play App crosses 1 mn user mark

India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestone with the overwhelming success of its global first concept, Boltt Play App, which is a comprehensive entertainment, fitness and reward ecosystem in itself. The app has crossed the 1 million user mark within a short period of time. The most significant aspect of the swift and increased popularity of the app is that the traction has been achieved through organic routes, i.e. without spending even a single dollar on its marketing.

Within a short span, major entertainment platforms like Jio Saavn and Zee5 were also brought on board the Boltt Play app. According to the co-founder of the company Arnav Kishore, the brand plans to add a few more OTT platforms and other entertainment players to offer a wide variety of content to the users.



Apart from the entertainment platforms, another unique key point of the app is its reward system. Whenever users perform activities such as walking, listening to music, watching movies, uploading videos or playing games on the app, they earn Boltt Coins as rewards, which could further be exchanged for a wide range of branded products from an in-built store. For added rewards, Fire-Boltt audio and wearable devices can be connected with the app.



Talking about the success of the app and the road ahead for homegrown Fire-Boltt, co-founders Aayushi and Arnav Kishore said, “The prime reason for the success of our global first concept is its unique entertainment, fitness and reward ecosystem. Our years-long DNA in audio and wearable technology further adds to our brand value and we feel proud to make a mark as a homegrown make-in-India brand.”



The reward partners for the Boltt Play app include global giants in consumer goods, fitness, fashion, and entertainment. Users stand a chance to win rewards worth huge amounts on a daily basis through the app. Fire-Boltt has a pan-India presence, catering to customers across more than 750 cities across the country.

About Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt is a wearable, gaming and audio brand offering a bouquet of premium quality audio, fitness, and fashion products powered by cutting-edge technology. The wide array of products by Fire-Boltt includes smartwatches, Bluetooth earphones, Bluetooth headphones, True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, Sound Bars, lifestyle shoes etc. Founded by two young and enthusiastic entrepreneurs Arnav Kishore and Aayushi Kishore, Fire-Boltt’s tech-powered products are among the bestsellers on offline as well as leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. The promoters have a strong DNA of wearable technology of many years and their vision is to become a homegrown brand of recall in the wearables, gaming and audio space.