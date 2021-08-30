Follow us on What is GB WhatsApp? Is it safe to use?

WhatsApp is the world's most widely used instant messaging app. However, just like any other app, it is not perfect. WhatsApp itself has certain limitations when it comes to features. There are several features which the WhatsApp users have repeatedly asked for.

Features, which some of its spinoffs tend to offer. Recently, a modified version of the app called GB WhatsApp is doing the rounds of the internet. But, using it instead of the official app could come at the cost of data and privacy of the users due to a couple of reasons.

Here’s everything you need to know about GB WhatsApp

What is GB WhatsApp?

GB WhatsApp is a modified version of WhatsApp which has been created by third-party developers who wanted to add a few more features to WhatsApp. Thus, the app has no connection to WhatsApp Inc whatsoever.

GB WhatsApp: Features

GB WhatsApp provides the same WhatsApp like experience to its users with additional features that includes using dual WhatsApp accounts on the same device, hide read receipts, send high-resolution images, Auto-reply feature, more characters in a status update and more.

GB WhatsApp: How to download

Since GB WhatsApp is an unofficial third-party app, it is not available on Google Play Store, but the app can be downloaded as an APK for the users. This means, users will have to download the app from a website, which may not be reliable and installing them can prove to be risky.

WhatsApp warns against the use

Using a third-party app like GB WhatsApp can get your original WhatsApp account banned permanently. Additionally, these apps can also compromise your privacy as there are no well-known sources for downloading the app.

According to WhatsApp FAQs, "Unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or apps that claim to move your WhatsApp chats between phones, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp doesn't support these third-party apps because we can't validate their security practices."