Twitter Fleets: How to upload vanishing Fleets on Android, iOS?

Image Source : TWITTER Twitter Fleets now on Android, iOS

Twitter began testing the concept of ephemeral posts a while ago to get onto the 'Stories' bandwagon, much like Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook. Now, the micro-blogging platform has made its 'Fleets' feature, a way to post vanishing posts official in India. The new feature is being tested in the country presently and Twitter is welcoming feedback for the same. As a reminder, the feature is still in the testing phase by Brazil and Italy.

Twitter's version of Stories allows you to share posts you would want to upload for a short while. Much like the other social media platforms, Fleets can be viewed by anyone if the Twitter profile is public and appears at the top of the Twitter feed. Since the ability to post disappearing posts on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Snapchat is like a daily routine, here is how you can do so on Twitter too.

How to post Twitter 'Fleets' on Android, iOS?

You need to follow these simple to steps to be able to start posting fleeting posts on Twitter and up your social media game on Twitter too:

Open Twitter on your Android or iOS smartphone

Once you are on your Twitter feed, you will see a strip of encircled posts at the top of the feed. Much like Snapchat, Instagram and more, the users' DP will appear with a blue circle, suggesting that a new Fleet has been posted by them

You need to tap on your encircled profile picture right below your DP in the top left corner

Once selected, you can write your 'fleeting thought' or upload a picture, video, or GIF by selecting these option below

Once that is done, you need to tap on the Fleet option and you will be done

As a reminder, Fleets will disappear from your Twitter after 24 hours and is currently available on Twitter for Android and iOS.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage