WhatsApp, Telegram: Top 5 instant messaging applications on iOS, Android

There are hundreds of messaging apps available but here are the top 5 we recommend.

WhatsApp and Telegram are amongst the most popular cross-platform messaging applications. Such apps are getting popularised as they help you stay connected with your family and friends at all times. It even helps in sharing media instantly. If you are looking for a good messaging application, here's a list of top 5 cross-platform messaging applications available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

WhatsApp

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular cross-platform messaging application. The Facebook-owned application is available on both Android and iOS operating systems. It brings a ton of features onboard like media sharing, voice notes, voice and video calls, emojis and stickers, WhatsApp web and much more.

Hike

Image Source : HIKE.IN Hike is known mostly for the plethora of stickers it has on offer.

Hike is an instant messaging application designed and developed in India. The company is targeting the youth by constantly updating their sticker library. Apart from stickers, the app also brings hide chat option, moments, Hike news and much more. The application is available on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Telegram

Image Source : TELEGRAM.COM Telegram also allows you to chat without sharing your phone number.

In case you are looking for a more simplified texting experience, Telegram will be your best bet. The application does share a lot of resemblance with WhatsApp and brings a ton of exciting features. It also allows chatting with other people without sharing your number. Due to this feature, you will be able to find some exciting groups on Telegram.

Google Hangouts

Google’s own cross-platform instant messaging also brings a lot to the table. While it does not have as many features as the other apps on this list, it is definitely more secure and reliable. You can access it from anywhere just by using your Gmail account.

Facebook Messenger

Facebook is used widely across the globe and it also has its own messaging application called Messenger. The app uses your Facebook account to find and add new friends. Just like Hangouts and Telegram, Messenger also does not require you to share your number. It also offers features like stickers, dark mode and more.